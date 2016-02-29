OSCARS 2016: The acceptance speeches of the Australian winners

Margaret Sixel accepts the Best Film Editing award for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Getty.

George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road has had an incredible run at this year’s Academy Awards.

The dystopian film has taken out six Oscars making it the most successful Australian film in the awards history.

It was nominated for ten awards and has so far won six categories: costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing.

Here are some of the speeches of the Australian winners below:

Best Sound Mixing: Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Best Sound Editing: Mark Mangini and David White for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega & Damian Martin for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

Best Production Design: Colin Gibson & Lisa Thompson for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Best Costume Design: Jenny Beavan for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

