OMG! The 6 Most Cringeworthy Oscar Moments In Recent Memory

When you consider the landmines that exist at the Oscars — unwieldy gowns, live performances and hundreds of Hollywood egos crowded into one room — the ceremony actually seems pretty low on trainwrecks.
But every now and then, we’re treated to one of those great, skin-crawling, did-that-just-happen moments that makes us glad to be non-celebrities far away from the Kodak Theatre.
With an utterly unfiltered cohost like James Franco, we might just get some good ones this year.
In the meantime, here are six Oscar incidents that took the air right out of the room.
In 2003, Adrien Brody took home the Best Actor award for his performance in 'The Pianist' -- and planted a long, passionate kiss on presenter Halle Berry. Was Berry into it? Just check out her painfully surprised face afterwards.
Director Roger Ross Williams was in the middle of accepting his statue for best documentary short when Burkett -- another producer on the film who was then fighting with Williams in court -- hustled up, threw an elbow and started running her mouth.
The 'Boys Don't Cry' star knew she was missing someone in her speech... but who? Oh, right, the man she'd married. (They're not together anymore.)
The spat between the 'Late Show' king and the queen of talk started back in 1993, when Letterman hosted the Oscars. He made a joke mocking Oprah and Uma Thurman's names, thus making an enemy out of Winfrey. Perhaps even worse, though, was how criminally unfunny the joke was.
It must have seemed like a brilliant idea at some point. But when the Brat Pack heartthrob and the Disney heroine joined forces at the 1988 Oscars, the result was so torturous it seemed to go on for 11 minutes. Oh, wait -- it did go on for 11 minutes. Skip to the five-minute mark for Lowe's entrance.
In 1973, Marlon Brando was named best actor for his iconic 'Godfather' role -- and not only did he not show up, he sent Sacheen Littlefoot in his place to reject the award. Amidst boos, Littlefoot delivered a message detailing disrespect to Native Americans perpetrated by the film industry.
