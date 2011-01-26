Oscars 2011: Here Are The Best Director Nominees!

According to some, the biggest Oscar upset so far is Christopher Nolan not being nominated for Best Director for Inception.



Except for Nolan, the Oscar nominations mirrored the Director’s Guild Award nominations, including a nod to David Fincher, forerunner (and our pick) to win the award for directing The Social Network.

The only DGA nominee missing was Nolan — in his place were True Grit directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

Ouch! Still, he can’t complain too much — Inception was nominated for eight awards, including Best Picture.

