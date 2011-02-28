OSCARS 2011: Here Are The Best Picture Nominees!

Many smaller films round out the top 10, including 127 Hours and Winter’s Bone (which is probably the biggest surprise on the list).

But the two major contenders are still The Social Network and The King’s Speech, with The Social Network heavily favoured to win.

While its been said that the Facebook movie might risk losing out to The King’s Speech because it lacks a truly sympathetic protagonist (something Academy voters love), The Social Network has had all the awards season momentum, and we predict it will take home the big prize.

The Social Network

The King's Speech

The Kids Are All Right

Black Swan

Inception

The Fighter

127 Hours

Toy Story 3

True Grit

Winter's Bone

