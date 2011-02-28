OSCARS 2011: Here Are The Best Actress Nominees!

Not a single surprise in the Best Actress nominations this year.



The big battle, as predicted, will be between Annette Bening and Natalie Portman.

Bening has definitely earned this one, having been nominated several times in the past and always losing (usually to Hilary Swank, who she must now think of as her nemesis).

So this might finally be Bening’s year — though we’d personally like to see an upset, with Portman snagging the statue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.