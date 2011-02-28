OSCARS 2011: Here Are The Best Actress Nominees!

Ujala Sehgal
Not a single surprise in the Best Actress nominations this year.

The big battle, as predicted, will be between Annette Bening and Natalie Portman.

Bening has definitely earned this one, having been nominated several times in the past and always losing (usually to Hilary Swank, who she must now think of as her nemesis).

So this might finally be Bening’s year — though we’d personally like to see an upset, with Portman snagging the statue.

Natalie Portman -- Black Swan

Annette Bening -- The Kids Are Alright

Nicole Kidman – Rabbit Hole

Jennifer Lawrence – Winter's Bone

Michelle Williams – Blue Valentine

