OSCARS 2011: Here Are The Best Actor Nominees!

Photo: Columbia

If there was such a thing as a sure bet for the Oscars — this category would be it.Jeff Bridges, as usual, did outstanding work in True Grit, and critics were blown away by Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network. Javier Bardem turned in a searing performance in Biutiful, so certainly deserves his Oscar nod, as does James Franco — not least because he is co-hosting the show.



It’s a strong category this year — nonetheless, the prize is practically guaranteed to go to Colin Firth for The King’s Speech.

