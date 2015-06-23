Oscar-winning 'Titanic' composer James Horner feared dead after his plane crashed

Reuters Horner after winning Oscars for best original song and original dramatic score for his work on the movie ‘Titanic.’

James Horner, the Oscar-winning composer behind “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On,” is missing and feared dead after a plane registered in his name was found crashed and burning near Santa Barbara, California.

Only the pilot was aboard the plane when it crashed. It is not confirmed whether Horner, 61 years old and a keen aviator, was the pilot.

Fire officials say they found the wrecked plane about 2 miles west of Highway 33 in Southern California. Officials discovered the tail section of Horner’s two-seater S312 Tucano MK1 single-engine turboprop plane, according to Mashable.

One of Horner’s attorneys, Jay Cooper, told The Daily Mail that the plane was one of several owned by Horner. He also noted that “if [Horner] wasn’t in it, he would have called.” The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. local time.

In an interview with KNBC-LA, Cooper said: “We haven’t heard from James … We don’t know where he was headed … He flies a lot and is an experienced pilot.”

YouTube/Screenshot A S312 Tucano MK1 plane.

Horner is best known for his work on James Cameron’s “Titanic,” for which he won Oscars for best original dramatic score and best original song for “My Heart Will Go On.” Horner also composed the scores for “Braveheart,” “Glory,” “Avatar,” “Legends of the Fall,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

TMZ captured video of the crash scene, which you can see below.

