Oscar-winning composer James Horner is missing after his plane crashed and burned

James Horner, Oscar-winning composer. Picture: Getty Images

The Oscar-winning composer behind Titanic hit “My Heart Will Go On”, James Horner, is missing, feared dead, after a plane registered in his name was found crashed and burning near Santa Barbara, California.

Horner, a keen aviator, has not been confirmed as the pilot who died in the crash. His agency has not commented on the crash and his lawyer told The Hollywood Reporter no one has heard from Horner since the crash was reported around 9.30am local time (2.20am AEST).

There were no passengers in the plane.

“We know it’s his plane, and we know we haven’t heard from him,” Jay Cooper told THR. “I’ve checked with the other reps.”

Cooper added that Horner owned five aircraft.

The plane that came down 95km north of Santa Barbara was a single-engine S-312 Tucano MK-1, according to the FAA.

Horner, 61, has written memorable and award-winning scores for some of the biggest movies in Hollywood, including Star Trek, Aliens, 48 Hrs, Braveheart, Apollo 13, The Perfect Storm and Avatar.

He won two Academy Awards for Titanic – Best Original Dramatic Score and Best Original Song for “My Heart Will Go On”, which he shared with Will Jennings.

More to come.

