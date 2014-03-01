Here Are The Odds On The 2014 Oscar Nominations

The 86th Academy Awards are this Sunday.

If you’re still trying to select the winners on your Oscar ballot, this should help you out.

Each year, John Avello, who is in charge of the sportsbooks at the Wynn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, puts out an annual list of Oscar odds. He’s been working in the gaming industry for more than 30 years. Over time, he’s become the go-to source when it comes to selecting winners.

Earlier this week, he published a full list of Oscar odds that you can view here.

For anyone in an Oscar pool who hasn’t made their picks yet, here are the numbers to help with the top five awards.

Best Actor

Matthew McConaughey – 1 to 2

Chiwetel Ejiofor – 4 to 1

Bruce Dern – 25 to 1

Christian Bale – 30 to 1

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett — 1 to 5

Sandra Bullock — 10 to 1

Meryl Streep — 14 to 1

Amy Adams — 18 to 1

Judi Dench — 25 to 1

Best Supporting Actor

Jared Leto – 1 to 4

Michael Fassbender – 5 to 1

Barkhad Abdi – 15 to 1

Jonah Hill – 25 to 1

Bradley Cooper – 30 to 1

Best Supporting Actress

Lupita Nyong’o – 4 to 5

Jennifer Lawrence – 8 to 5

June Squibb – 15 to 1

Julia Roberts – 20 to 1

Sally Hawkins – 25 to 1

Best Picture

“12 Years a Slave” — 2 to 5

“American Hustle” – 4 to 1

“Gravity” – 5 to 1

“Dallas Buyers Club” – 15 to 1

“The Wolf of Wall Street” – 30 to 1

“Captain Phillips” – 50 to 1

“Philomena” – 75 to 1

“Nebraska” – 85 to 1

“Her” – 150 to 1

Those are just the five big categories. View all of the odds here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.