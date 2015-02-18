Here are the odds on the 2015 Oscar nominations

Sundance Institute ‘Boyhood’ is a likely contender to take home the prize for Best Picture on Sunday.

The 87th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 22.

If you’re trying to guess who will take home the statues, the list of odds below should help you out.

The list was compiled by John Avello, who’s in charge of the sportsbooks at the Wynn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He compiles an annual Oscar odds list each year, and he has since become the premiere source for predicting the big winners.

Below are the odds for the five major awards categories.

You can view the full list of odds here.

Best Picture

“Boyhood,” 2 to 5

“The Imitation Game” – 7 to 1

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” – 9 to 1

“Birdman,” – 18 to 1

“Selma” – 20 to 1

“The Theory of Everything” – 30 to 1

“Whiplash” – 60 to 1

“American Sniper” – 75 to 1

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice” – 1 to 9

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild” – 8 to 1

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” – 25 to 1

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything” – 40 to 1

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night” – 60 to 1

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman” – 5 to 6

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything” – 11 to 10

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game” – 20 to 1

Steve Carrell, “Foxcatcher” – 30 to 1

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper” – 75 to 1

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood” – 1 to 7

Emma Stone, “Birdman” – 12 to 1

Meryl Streep, “Into The Woods” – 15 to 1

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game” – 25 to 1

Laura Dern, “Wild” – 28 to 1

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” – 1 to 5

Edward Norton, “Birdman” – 10 to 1

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood” – 12 to 1

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher” – 14 to 1

Robert Duvall, “The Judge” – 30 to 1

