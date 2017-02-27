Here are all the winners of the 2017 Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards are taking place Sunday night, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. Critical darlings and hits including “La La Land,” “Moonlight,” and “Hidden Figures” are vying to take the top honours in Hollywood.

Below are all the Oscar winners from the live telecast, which we’ll update as the show goes on:

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight” – WINNER

Best Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land” – WINNER

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” – WINNER

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” – WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “Fences” – WINNER

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – WINNER

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight” – WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea” – WINNER

“20th Century Women”

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”

“City of Stars,” “La La Land” – WINNER

“The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

Best Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land” – WINNER

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best Original Score

“Jackie”

“Passengers”

“La La Land” – WINNER

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Best Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia” – WINNER

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Man Called Ove”

“Land of Mine”

“Tanna”

“The Salesman” – WINNER

“Toni Erdmann”

Best Documentary Feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America” – WINNER

“13th”

Best Live Action Short

“The Railroad Lady”

“Sing” – WINNER

“Enemies Within”

“Timecode”

“Silent Nights”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets” – WINNER

Best Editing

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge” – WINNER

“Hell or High Water”

Best Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book” – WINNER

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Production Design

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land” – WINNER

“Passengers”

Best Animated Short

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pearl”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Piper” – WINNER

Best Sound Mixing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge” – WINNER

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours”

Best Sound Editing

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Arrival” – WINNER

“Deepwater Horizon”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Best Makeup and Hair

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad” – WINNER

Best Costume Design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – WINNER

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

