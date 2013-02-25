A Complete List Of Oscar Winners

The four big Oscar winners of the night, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, and Christoph Waltz.

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The 85th Academy Awards offered a few surprises Sunday night.There was the third tie ever in Oscar history, Christoph Waltz took home his second award for Best Supporting Actor, and Steven Spielberg didn’t win the award for Best Director.



Here are all of this year’s Oscar winners as they were announced on screen.

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”

Best Animated Short Film: “Paperman”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Brave”

Achievement in Cinematography: “Life of Pi,” Claudio Miranda

Achievement in Visual Effects: “Life of Pi”

Achievement in Costume Design: “Anna Karenina,” Jacqueline Durran

Achievement in Makeup & Hairstyling: “Les Misérables”

Best Live-Action Short Film: Curfew

Best Documentary Short Subject: “Inocente”

Best Documentary Feature: “Searching for a Sugar Man”

Best Foreign-Language Film: “Amour”

Achievement in Sound Mixing: “Les Misérables”

Achievement in Sound Editing: TIE! “Zero Dark 30” & “Skyfall”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”

Achievement in Film Editing: “Argo”

Achievement in Production Direction: “Lincoln”

Original Score: “Life of Pi,” Mychael Danna

Original Song: “Skyfall,” Adele Adkins & Paul Epworth

Adapted Screenplay: “Argo,” Chris Terrio

Original Screenplay: “Django Unchained,” Quentin Tarantino

Achievement in Directing: Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”



Best Motion Picture: “Argo”

