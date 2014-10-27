Top Baseball Prospect Oscar Taveras Has Died In A Car Accident At Age 22

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Oscar Taveras has reportedly died in a car accident near his home in the Dominican Republic, according to his agent Brian Mejia.

The 22-year-old’s girlfriend also died in the crash.

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak released the following statement:

“Obviously, we have deep condolences to his family. We are still waiting for more details before issuing a full statement.”

Taveras was called up to the Cardinals this year and played in the NLCS 10 days ago. He hit a home run in Game 2.

Taveras had been ranked as the second and third-best prospect in the minor leagues before being called up to the Cardinals. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny had high hopes for Taveras, he told the St. Louis Post Dispatch last week:

“I think he can be a star. And I think he showed things all season long that showed that. He stepped into some big situations, a different role. He was very much into the competition and trying to figure out how he could help us. Yes, he wanted to play. Yes, he wanted to be the guy out there every day. He realises he has some things to do to help make that happen.”

Here’s his home run against the Giants in the NLCS:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.