The 13 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The Oscar Nominations

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images Angelina Jolie didn’t see much Oscar support for ‘Unbroken.’

The 87th annual Academy Award nominations were announced early this morning in Los Angeles.

While “Birdman” and “Grand Budapest Hotel” led with nine nominations, people are up in arms over “Lego Movie” getting shut out.

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Amy Adams are among the stars we surprisingly won’t be seeing at the Oscars on Feb.22.

