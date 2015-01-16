The 13 Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The Oscar Nominations

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty ImagesAngelina Jolie didn’t see much Oscar support for ‘Unbroken.’
The 87th annual Academy Award nominations were announced early this morning in Los Angeles.
While “Birdman” and “Grand Budapest Hotel” led with nine nominations, people are up in arms over “Lego Movie” getting shut out.
Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Amy Adams are among the stars we surprisingly won’t be seeing at the Oscars on Feb.22.
SNUB: Amy Adams just won the Golden Globe for her role in 'Big Eyes,' but didn't even get an Oscar nomination.
SURPRISE: Only 8 of the 10 Best Picture spots were filled. Apparently the Academy didn't think any other films were worthy.
SNUB: Twitter was up in arms after 'The Lego Movie' failed to get a nod for Best Animated Feature Film. The movie made over $468 million worldwide at the box office and was the first hit film of 2014.
SURPRISE: Both 'Selma' director Ava DuVernay and the film's actors were shut out, despite nods for Best Picture and Best Original Song (John Legend and Common's 'Glory'). Most surprisingly, Avu DuVernay was not honored in the Best Director category, a nom that would have been the first for an African American woman.
Carmen Ejogo, Tim Roth, Oprah Winfrey, David Oyelowo and director Ava DuVernay at the 'Selma' premiere in NYC.
More:
It's Amazing How Much The New Martin Luther King Jr. Movie Resonates Today
SNUB: 'American Sniper' got Best Picture and Best Actor noms, but director Clint Eastwood was left out despite this year's Director's Guild nod and 4 past Oscar wins.
SURPRISE: Despite a few technical nods and a Best Original Score nod for composer Hans Zimmer, 'Interstellar' and its famed director Christopher Nolan came up dry.
SNUB: Jake Gyllenhaal lost 30 pounds for his role as a creepy news photographer in 'Nightcrawler,' but it wasn't enough to get him an Oscar nod. 'Nightcrawler,' however, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay by the film's writer-director Dan Gilroy.
SURPRISE: 'Unbroken' got a Best Cinematography nom and 2 other technical nods, but director Angelina Jolie and the stars of the film's strong performances were not acknowledged. 'Unbroken' is the true life story of U.S. Olympic athlete and war hero Louis Zamperini, who died this year. The film is based on Laura Hillenbrand's bestselling book.
SNUB: Despite a SAG Awards nom, Jennifer Aniston didn't get the Oscar nod for her dramatic role in 'Cake.' The film was completely shut out.
SURPRISE: Marion Cotillard came out of left field with her Best Actress nomination for indie Belgian film 'Two Days, One Night.' The film is currently only in 5 theatres in the U.S.
SNUB: Ralph Fiennes memorable performance as hotel keeper in 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' didn't earn him an Oscar nod, but the film did lead nominations with 9 total nods.
SURPRISE: Laura Dern's turn in 'Wild' beat out Jessica Chastain's buzzy role in 'A Most Violent Year' for a Best Supporting Actress nod.
SNUB: Roger Ebert would give this two thumbs down: 'Life Itself,' the Steve James-directed documentary about the life and career of the renowned film critic who died in 2013, didn't get any Oscar love.
