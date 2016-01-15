These were the biggest snubs from the 2016 Oscar nominations

Disney/Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ got slim pickings from this year’s Oscar nominations.

The nominees for the 2016 Academy Awards, which will air February 28, were announced on Thursday morning. And while fans of movies like “The Revenant” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” are ecstatic with double-digit nominations for both, there were a lot of worthy movies and talent (not to mention box-office juggernauts) that have been unceremoniously shut out of Hollywood’s big night.

From Ridley Scott to “Beasts of No Nation” to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — here are the biggest snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations.

'Beasts of No Nation' was completely shut out, a disappointing conclusion for Netflix's first major film release, especially after it was nominated at the Globes, and given its awards wins in TV. Netflix Ridley Scott didn't receive a best director nomination for 'The Martian,' though the film received a best picture nod (as well as best actor and screenplay). Stuart Wilson/Getty Images Jennifer Jason Leigh received a much-deserved best supporting actress nomination for 'The Hateful Eight,' but the movie and its director, Quentin Tarantino, were shut out of the major categories. Andrew Cooper/The Weinstein Company One of the most talked-about and provocative documentaries of the year, 'Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief,' was left out of the best documentary category. That might have something to do with the fact that Scientology is deeply embedded in Hollywood. HBO Though it's one of the best performances of his career, Steve Carell was not nominated for his role in 'The Big Short' (he was previously nominated for 'Foxcatcher'). YouTube screenshot 'Carol' was hailed by most critics in the country as the best movie of the year. But it was shut out of best picture. The Weinstein Company Rooney Mara (left) and Cate Blanchett in 'Carol.' The biggest best picture shutout, though? That would be 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.' One of the highest-earning films of all time only got nominations in the technical categories. Disney The most disappointing omission is that, once more, Hollywood has failed in honouring a diverse field. Standouts like Will Smith ('Concussion'), Idris Elba ('Beasts of No Nation'), and Ryan Coogler (director of 'Creed') were not recognised at all, while the record-breaking 'Straight Outta Compton' only got a screenplay nod. Columbia Pictures

