Are Oscar Voters Web Pirates? No.

For years, Hollywood has blamed some of its most august members–the Oscar-voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences–for leaking nominated films online.

But while you can blame the Oscar voters for a lot, you can’t pin this one on them. Most of the films have hit the Web long before the voters get their “screeners” – the free DVDs the studios send out every year.

So who’s to blame? Blogger Andy Baio says the studios themselves can take a lot of the blame — they’re the ones releasing movies abroad in high-quality “Region 5” formats, which show up back here in ripped form.

Andy, who tracks this sort of thing for a hobby, says 28 of 34 nominated films are already available in DVD quality on the Web. Not available as this afternoon: Paramount’s “There Will Be Blood.”

