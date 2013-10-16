This Could Be The Longest GOAAAAAAAL Call Ever

Tony Manfred
Oscar brazil goal zambiaYouTube

As the host nation of the 2014 World Cup, Brazil doesn’t have to participate in qualifying.

So today, while the rest of the international soccer world competes in high-stacks qualifiers, Brazil traveled to China to play a friendly against Zambia.

Brazil won 2-0 with the help of this great goal from Chelsea midfielder Oscar. He evaded a defender before looping a shot with some wicked topspin up and over the goalie’s head.

The video (with fantastic audio):

