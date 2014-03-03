The Oscar Red Carpet Was A Rain-Soaked Disaster Hours Before The Show

Kirsten Acuna

While the Oscar red carpet is prepped and ready for stars to descend onto Hollywood Boulevard tonight, earlier today it looked like a complete disaster.

Los Angeles was worried about the impending rain earlier this week ahead of the 86th Academy Awards tonight.

Here’s how the red carpet looked:

There were plenty of umbrellas and Oscar statuettes were wrapped in plastic.

Umbrellas oscars red carpet@JohnEMcCoy/Twitter

A lot of the carpet was covered in plastic, too.

Oscar carpet covered plastic@lolaogunnaike/Twitter

Workers had to furiously squeegee water off of it.

Oscar red carpet wet@OK_Magazine/Twitter

… or vacuuming the water up.

Vaccuum red carpet@myfoxla/Twitter

But now the covers are off …

Oscar statuetteFrazer Harrison/Getty Images



… the carpet is good to go …

Red carpet oscars 2014Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

… and the stars are on their way.

Maria menunos oscarsJason Merritt/Getty

