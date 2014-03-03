The Oscar Red Carpet Was A Rain-Soaked Disaster Hours Before The Show

While the Oscar red carpet is prepped and ready for stars to descend onto Hollywood Boulevard tonight, earlier today it looked like a complete disaster.

Los Angeles was worried about the impending rain earlier this week ahead of the 86th Academy Awards tonight.

Here’s how the red carpet looked:

Most of the red carpet is protected from the rain by tents, some areas are wet. pic.twitter.com/2CiHsD0ZMJ

— Edward Donahue (@RADIOEDD) March 1, 2014

And a river runs through it…#oscars red carpet. It’s going to be a wet day tomorrow out there. #starpulseoscars pic.twitter.com/JuAWzc0TAM

— Starpulse.com (@Starpulse) March 1, 2014

Soaking wet red carpet in Hollywood. Preparation for a truly Belgian party? #Oscars2014 #brokencirclebreakdown #rain pic.twitter.com/UqZamudNrV

— Tom Van de Weghe (@tomvandeweghe) March 1, 2014

There were plenty of umbrellas and Oscar statuettes were wrapped in plastic.

A lot of the carpet was covered in plastic, too.

Workers had to furiously squeegee water off of it.

… or vacuuming the water up.

But now the covers are off …





… the carpet is good to go …

… and the stars are on their way.

