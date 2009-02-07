Oscar Red Carpet Not Dead

As we noted on Monday, Oscar producers Bill Condon and Laurence Mark’s plan to have some celebs skip the red carpet at the Academy Awards created the frightening possibility of nominees and presenters ditching the chance to chitchat with Ryan Seacrest about what they’re wearing. The horror!



But seriously, we noted the major online traffic created by photos from the Oscar red carpet and the advertising opportunities for designers who get their names mentioned (“I’m wearing Oscar De La Renta,” “This is Versace,” et cetera), and implored Oscar producers not to create additional problems for two ailing industries by having too many celebs skip the red carpet.

Fortunately, it seems producers don’t want to keep as many stars off the rug as some people had feared.

The Wrap: We called Leslie Unger, the oracle of all things Oscar and media at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She said not to worry.

“There may be people who do not walk the red carpet this year,” she said, somewhat cryptically. We pressed for more. Who? How many? What’s our liability? Not that many, she assured us. “All the nominees will be on the red carpet,” she said. Most of the presenters will be on the red carpet, too, she added.

But “a very few presenters will not be on the red carpet, we are trying to keep some surprises for the telecast,” she said. And she would say no more.

So, we’ll see you inside, Jennifer Aniston?

