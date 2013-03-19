OSCAR PRODUCERS: 'Everyone Missed The Joke On Boobs Song'

Photo: Getty

A lot of people, women in Hollywood in particular, were not laughing at Oscar host Seth MacFarlane’s song about actress’ nude scenes titled “We Saw Your Boobs.”Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a whole blog post about how offended she was by musical number during the Oscar show, a female EVP at Sony told Business Insider she was “shocked that that’s what the Academy Awards chose to emphasise.”



But three weeks after the 85th annual Academy Awards telecast, show producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan are finally speaking out in defence of Seth MacFarlane and specifically his much-talked about “Boobs” song.

Academy Awards executive producers Neil Meron (left) and Craig Zadan (right).

“Everyone who complained missed the joke, it was satire,” Meron told The Hollywood Reporter at the GLAAD awards in Manhattan on Saturday.Zadan added, “It was not about the women that were mentioned, the song was about him being a bad host and him being a juvenile, which was why he was a bad host.”

But Zadan and Meron thought MacFarlane was a terrific show host, if not a misunderstood one.

“We were really really proud of Seth MacFarlane, he did an amazing job,” Meron told THR. “He did the job that we wanted him to do. Seth is irreverent, he comments on things that happen in our culture, and that’s what he did and we thought he did an extraordinary job.”

“I spoke to somebody yesterday and they were disappointed that he didn’t go further,” Zadan added. “So you can’t really gauge; somebody thinks it’s too much, some people think its just enough… he brought in the youngest demos that the Oscars have ever had.”

Meron seconded that point.

“People have complained for years and years that the Oscars were becoming irrelevant. And I think what we did this year is to really make them part of the cultural conversation, and I think that’s the important part that people will take away.”

Considering this year’s Oscar ratings were up 19 per cent over last year and watched by 40.3 million people, looks like MacFarlane did something right — even if it did outraged an entire gender in Hollywood.

