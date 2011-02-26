Oscar Preview 2011 – Recapping A Year Of Fine Film

Hollywood’s biggest night is fast approaching in a year that produced some of the finest films in recent memory. Let’s take a look at some of the nominees for the top prize.



Black Swan – Director Darren Aranofsky once again manages to keep viewers squirming in their seats with anxious delight as the plot squeezes forward. Natalie Portman captures the duality of her role with her much expected charm and beauty set against a backdrop of black turmoil. If you enjoy lesbian fantasies, schizophrenia, and swarthy Frenchmen this movie is for you.

Toy Story 3 – Can Pixar do wrong? The conclusion of our cherished trilogy brings all of the heart, humour, and hurrah beget by the first two films. Toy Story 3 reminds us that a child does not require an iPhone to inspire imagination.

True Grit – “I loved it” “It was too slow” “The Coen Brothers were confined by the boundaries of a remake.” With such a myriad of opinion, it seems unlikely this film will claim top prize; however, True Grit holds much to enjoy. Travel to the wild West with all of its tough talk, gun totin’, and dirty rotten scoundrels. Plus, a bear on a horse.

The King’s Speech – When was the last time you heard a great story? A beautifully simple plot is illuminated by veteran acting and brilliant photography. Truly moving.

The Fighter – A movie that captures the hardships and pipe dreams of blue-collar suburban Boston. Christian Bale evokes the willing suspension of disbelief with his inspiring portrayal of a drug addict. The Fighter is a classic feel bad feel good movie.

