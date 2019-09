Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, and Leonardo DiCaprio are just a few of the A-list names up for awards during this Sunday’s Oscar telecast.

While Ellen DeGeneres will be hosting the show, producers just announced the full lineup of presenters. And it’s a lot of star power:

This year’s 46 Oscar presenters, in alphabetical order:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.