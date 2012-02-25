Oscar Predictions: Who Will Rule The Red Carpet And Who Will Take Home The Gold

As America gets ready to tune-in to the 84th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Ask.com rolled out its red carpet predictions for the night’s big winners and losers.



Based on questions asked by more than 100 million Ask users, we predict who nominees will bring as their dates, what they’ll wear, who will be a no-show and of course, who will take home the golden statues.

“Speculation around this year’s Oscars has reached a fever pitch, from the buzz around red carpet fashion to predictions about who will take those golden trophies home,” said Valerie Combs, Ask.com’s celebrity and trend expert. “We looked to Ask users’ top questions on nominated films and notable actors to cast our ballot for the night’s big winners and a few misses, too.”

George Clooney nabs his second career Oscar as Best Actor. Viola Davis edges out Meryl Streep to win her first Best Actress Academy Award. Veteran actor Christopher Plummer will take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Octavia Spencer earns the golden statue for Best Supporting Actress. Co-stars Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis will have plenty to celebrate at the Oscar after-parties. Since wowing audiences in one of the year's top blockbusters, 'The Help' there has been a steady flow of questions on Ask.com about the actress. People want to know where they can catch her next. Michelle Williams leaves us speechless, winning best dressed of the night. Michelle Williams has consistently made the best dressed list at awards shows this season, prompting users to ask questions about who styles her for events. Michelle is working with New York stylist and former Vogue editor Kate Young on her Oscar look, and it may just be her Marilyn Monroe moment. Rooney Mara's ensemble will be a red carpet disaster. Charlize Theron will bring her mama as her date. After Charlize Theron brought her mum to the Golden Globes and flaunted her single status on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Woody Allen will be a no-show. Ask users wondered why Hollywood's veteran writer and director has been an absentee nominee for years, and Best Picture contender Woody Allen has been vocal about his disdain for the Oscars. His appearance at the 2002 ceremony to introduce a series of Nora Ephron clips was a surprise to many but he hasn't returned since. Don't expect 2012 to be the year that changes. Biggest upset? Brad Pitt not going home a winner. Brad Pitt is one of the most talked about celebs on Ask.com, with users most recently pondering why the Academy has overlooked him in years past. We're betting this won't be Brad's year either, spurring an online outcry when his buddy, George Clooney beats him out for Best Actor. Now that you've seen some predictions... Check out the movies nominated this year >>

