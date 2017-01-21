Here's who's most likely to win Oscars in 2017

We’ve now hit the home stretch.

With Oscar voting closed and nominations being announced on January 24, it’s an excruciating waiting game for those in the running.

Some things have shifted since our last pass at predictions for nominees and winners. “Lion” and “Hidden Figures” have increased their word of mouth while titles like “Silence” and “Jackie” have fizzled in most major categories.

Meanwhile, “La La Land” has only increased its dominance in the Oscar race, after sweeping the Golden Globes.

Below are our final predictions before nominations are announced, and who we think will win Oscar gold:



Best original score A24 'Moonlight.' The nominees will be: Nicholas Britell, 'Moonlight' Michael Giacchino, 'Zootopia' Justin Hurwitz, 'La La Land' Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, 'Lion' Mica Levi, 'Jackie' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: Nicholas Britell's score for 'Moonlight' is a perfect accompaniment to the powerful visuals show in the movie. Best original song Lionsgate 'La La Land.' The nominees will be: 'Audition,' 'La La Land' 'Runnin',' 'Hidden Figures' 'City of Stars,' 'La La Land' 'Flicker,' 'Audrie & Daisy' 'How Far I'll Go,' 'Moana' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: It's really hard to not give this to 'City of Stars' for 'La La Land.' Often this Oscar is handed out to a movie that has a great song by a known recording artist, but if voters choose the song that actually fits to the film it's featured in, this is it. Best editing Paramount 'Arrival.' The nominees will be: Julian Clarke, 'Deadpool' Tom Cross, 'La La Land' Joe Walker, 'Arrival' Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, 'Moonlight' Jennifer Lame, 'Manchester by the Sea' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: No movie works without great editing, but one that just doesn't work without a big talent at the helm is 'Arrival.' If you've seen the movie, we don't have to tell you that the editing makes it fit together just right. Best visual effects Marvel 'Doctor Strange.' The nominees will be: 'Arrival' 'Doctor Strange' 'Captain America: Civil War' 'The Jungle Book' 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' showcases the most remarkable VFX of the past year. Best documentary ESPN 'O.J.: Made In America.' The nominees will be: '13th' 'The Eagle Huntress' 'Life, Animated' 'O.J.: Made In America' 'Weiner' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: 'O.J.: Made in America' is a masterful, definitive work. We've really run out of things to say about it. Best cinematography Jan Thijs/Paramount 'Arrival.' The nominees will be: Roger Deakins, 'Hail, Caesar!' James Laxton, 'Moonlight' Rodrigo Prieto, 'Silence' Linus Sandgren, 'La La Land' Bradford Young, 'Arrival' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: The lack of hype for 'Silence' may hurt its chances in this category (though I think Rodrigo Prieto's work is incredible in it), so it could go into the very deserving hands of Bradford Young for 'Arrival.' Best animated feature Walt Disney Animation Studios 'Zootopia.' The nominees will be: 'Finding Dory' 'Kubo and the Two Strings' 'Moana' 'Sing' 'Zootopia' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: 'Zootopia' is the strongest of the pack this year. Best adapted screenplay The Weinstein Company 'Lion.' The nominees will be: Luke Davies, 'Lion' Eric Heisserer, 'Arrival' Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney, 'Moonlight' Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, 'Deadpool' August Wilson, 'Fences' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: While we've been split between Luke Davies of 'Lion' and Eric Heisserer of 'Arrival' in the past, at the moment we're back to being team 'Lion.' It may have peaked at the right time for Davies to get the gold. Best original screenplay CBS Films 'Hell or High Water.' The nominees will be: Damien Chazelle, 'La La Land' Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, 'The Lobster' Kenneth Lonergan, 'Manchester by the Sea' Mike Mills, '20th Century Women' Taylor Sheridan, 'Hell or High Water' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: Still bullish on Taylor Sheridan for 'Hell or High Water.' Best supporting actress Paramount Viola Davis in 'Fences.' The nominees will be: Viola Davis, 'Fences' Great Gerwig, '20th Century Women' Naomie Harris, 'Moonlight' Nicole Kidman, 'Lion' Michelle Williams, 'Manchester By the Sea' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: This is another one we've flipped-flopped on, but we're feeling pretty confident it will be Viola Davis for 'Fences.' Best supporting actor CBS Films Jeff Bridges in 'Hell or High Water.' The nominees will be: Mahershala Ali, 'Moonlight' Jeff Bridges, 'Hell or High Water' Kevin Costner, 'Hidden Figures' Hugh Grant, 'Florence Foster Jenkins' Dev Patel, 'Lion' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: Jeff Bridges in 'Hell or High Water' is still our guy in this category. Best actress Lionsgate Emma Stone in 'La La Land.' The nominees will be: Amy Adams, 'Arrival' Isabelle Huppert, 'Elle' Ruth Negga, 'Loving' Natalie Portman, 'Jackie' Emma Stone, 'La La Land If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: With the increase in both the buzz for 'La La Land' and audiences flocking to go see it, it's going to be a good Oscar night for the movie. That includes for its lead actress, Emma Stone. Best actor Amazon Casey Affleck in 'Manchester by the Sea.' The nominees will be: Casey Affleck, 'Manchester by the Sea' Andrew Garfield, 'Hacksaw Ridge' Ryan Gosling, 'La La Land' Tom Hanks, 'Sully' Denzel Washington, 'Fences' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: Casey Affleck will be one of the few people who will interfere with 'La La Land' having a clean sweep of the major categories Oscar night, thanks to his 'Manchester' role. Best director Lionsgate Damien Chazelle on the set of 'La La Land.' The nominees will be: Damien Chazelle, 'La La Land' Garth Davis, 'Lion' Barry Jenkins, 'Moonlight' Kenneth Lonergan, 'Manchester by the Sea' Denis Villeneuve, 'Arrival' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: Think you have an idea where we're going. Yep, Damien Chazelle for 'La La Land.' Best picture Summit 'La La Land.' The nominees will be: 'Arrival' 'Fences' 'Hell or High Water' 'Hidden Figures' 'La La Land' 'Lion' 'Manchester by the Sea' 'Moonlight' If the Oscars were handed out today, the winner would be: There can be up to 10 nominated titles for best picture. We think the Academy will name eight this year. But it will be a complete upset if 'La La Land' doesn't win.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.