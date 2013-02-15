Oscar Pistorius Tweeted About Going Into 'Full Combat Recon Mode' After He Mistook His Washing Machine For A Burglar

Here’s some more evidence that Oscar Pistorius was borderline paranoid about home invaders.



This tweet is from November.

He also told the NYT last January that he once “grabbed his gun and tiptoed downstairs” during a suspected home invasion that turned out to be nothing.

Pistorius was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend this morning. Initial rumours said he mistook her for a burglar, but police say they don’t know where that rumour came from.

Eerie in retrospect:

Photo: @OscarPistorius

