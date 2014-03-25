Oscar Pistorius Sent This Long, Apologetic Text To His Girlfriend 3 Weeks Before He Killed Her

AP Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during his murder trial at a court in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 14, 2014.

Text messages Oscar Pistorius sent to his model girlfriend show the track star was by turns controlling and extremely apologetic to the woman he would later kill.

The messages, sent in January on popular messaging app WhatsApp, were revealed during Pistorius’ murder trial in South African court.

Pistorius shot and killed Reeva Steenkamp in his house on Feb. 14, 2013. He denies that he murdered her, claiming he fired four shots through a locked bathroom door because he believed she was an intruder.

In one of the messages Steenkamp sent to Pistorius, she says she’s “scared of [him] sometimes.”

Eyewitness News reporter Barry Bateman tweeted screenshots of two of the messages. The first is from Steenkamp, sent on Jan. 26, 2013:

Steenkamp’s message suggests that Pistorius got angry with her for “flirting” with another man at a party, and she says she feels like she’s living in a “double standard relationship.”

She also tells Pistorius that he has “picked on [her] incessantly” and complains about things like how she talks and chews gum.

Pistorius’ apologetic response is below:

In another text Steenkamp sent on Feb. 7, 2013, she tells Pistorius that she was hoping to make him proud in a certain social situation, but he criticised her loudly.

Police did note that 90% of the messages they discovered between Steenkamp and Pistorius were normal and loving.

There will be a break in the trial in April, and it will continue May 16, according to the Associated Press.

