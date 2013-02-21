Lead Detective In Oscar Pistorius Murder Investigation Faces Attempted Murder Charge

Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius

Photo: AP Images

South African police say investigator in Pistorius case faces attempted murder chargePRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South African police say the lead investigator in the case against Olympian Oscar Pistorius faces attempted murder charges in an October 2011 shooting.



Police Brig. Neville Malila said Thursday that detective Hilton Botha is scheduled to appear in court in May on seven counts of attempted murder. Malila says Botha and two other police officers fired shots while trying to stop a minivan in the incident.

On Wednesday, the prosecution case against Pistorius began to unravel with revelations of a series of police blunders and Botha’s admission that authorities have no evidence challenging the double-amputee Olympian’s claim he killed his girlfriend accidentally. Pistorius faces a charge of premeditated murder.

