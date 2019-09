Oscar Pistorius was featured in a Nike ad with the phrase “I am the bullet in the chamber.”



The ad was reportedly featured at the top of his personal website but since being charged with murdering his girlfriend Thursday morning, it has been taken down, according to Mirror Online.

Here’s the ad:

Photo: Nike

