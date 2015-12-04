Oscar Pistorius has been convicted of murder

AP Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial at a court in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 14, 2014.

South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius has had his “culpable homicide” conviction increased to murder by the South African appeals court.

The court found Pistorius, “The Blade Runner”, guilty of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The murder conviction was scaled up from “culpable homicide” — which he was convicted of in September last year — after the prosecutors argued that his charges should be more severe, as he showed intent to kill when he fired four shots through a locked toilet door.

Pistorius denies deliberately killing Steenkamp, saying he mistook her for an intruder at his home.

The new new murder conviction will be sentenced by a lower court at a date still to be determined.

He is expected to be sent back to jail for at least 15 years.

Under his former conviction, Pistorius had been cleared by the International Paralympic Committee to return to competition after serving his sentence. This is unlikely to still happen under the new charges.

