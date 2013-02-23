Oscar Pistorius Does Not Wear His Blade Prosthetics Away From The Track

Photo: YouTube/PBSNewsHour

Oscar Pistorius is an easily recognisable figure when he is competing because of his famous “blade” prosthetic legs. And when ESPN’s legal expert, Roger Cossack, was explaining on SportsCenter why Pistorius was granted bail this morning, he cited those blades as a major reason…”He is going to be recognisable in the airport. He’s recognisable because he is who he is. And because of the fact that he does have these blades that he is able to walk and run and accomplish so much on. And that makes him even more recognisable.”



There is only one problem: Unless Pistorius plans on fleeing during a track meet, he won’t be wearing his blade prosthetics. Pistorius only wears the blades when he is competing. At other times, he wears prosthetics that look more like actual legs with feet (can be seen in the photo above).

This is not the first time this confusion has arisen in the media since Pistorius was charged with murdering his girlfriend. TMZ.com actually called the South African prison system and asked if Pistorius would be allowed to wear his blade prosthetics in jail even though they could potentially be used as a weapon. Yes, that actually happened.

