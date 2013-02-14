Girlfriend Of Star Sprinter Oscar Pistorius Hinted About Surprising Him On Valentine's Day Before Getting Shot

Photo: AP

Oscar Pistorius was one of the biggest stars of this past summer’s Olympic games in London.



The double-amputee sprinter from South Africa performed far better than anyone had expected, overcoming incredible adversity.

Now everything has been turned upside down.

The shocking news today is that he has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in South Africa.

The circumstances are unclear and disputed. There were initial reports that he may have mistaken Steenkamp for a burglar. And according to one report, this may have been the result of a Valentine’s Day surprise.

Just yesterday, Steenkamp tweeted about having something up her sleeve:

What do you have up your sleeve for your love tomorrow??? #getexcited #ValentinesDay — Reeva Steenkamp (@reevasteenkamp) February 13, 2013

However, other reports, and the police dispute the idea of a “surprise.” He is being held without bail and there may have been previous domestic incidents.

Still, the story remains a mystery. In an interview with the NYT last year, Pistorius expressed his enthusiasm for guns, and even talked about tiptoeing downstairs at his home, thinking his house was being invaded by an intruder.

Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

