Pistorius Prosecutors Say Runner Intentionally Aimed At Toilet And That Witnesses Heard Fighting And Screams

A bail hearing for South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius is happening this morning, and more details are coming to light about why the prosecutors do not buy his argument that he accidentally shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.



What’s known is that on Valentine’s Day, Pistorius shot his girlfriend through the bathroom door, killing her.

Prosecutors claim it was intentional, pre-meditated murder. His claim is that he thought there was an intruder coming into the house through the bathroom.

AFP reporter Johannes Myburgh is in the courtroom, tweeting key details.

Among them: Witnesses heard a woman scream before all of the shots were fired, and Pistorius had to purposely angle the gun towards the toilet, something he wouldn’t have done, apparently, if he really was thinking he was just firing at an intruder.

Photo: Johannes Myburgh, Twitter

Photo: Johannes Myburgh, Twitter

Photo: Johannes Myburgh, Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.