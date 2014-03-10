Oscar Pistorius Appeared To Vomit Upon Hearing Graphic Evidence In Murder Trial

Olympic track star Oscar Pistorius couldn’t stomach the graphic testimony about his deceased girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp’s autopsy.
The video feed for the Pretoria, South Africa courtroom was cut while a pathologist presented his evidence, but reporters who were in the room said he “made regular loud retching noises” and appeared “to be vomiting,” according to Sky News.
Court was adjourned briefly after Pistorius broke down, according to Agence France Presse.
Pistorius is on trial for allegedly murdering Steenkamp on Feb. 14, 2013. He denies that he murdered her, claiming he fired four shots through a locked bathroom door because he believed her to be an intruder.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Photos from Reuters and the Associated Press show an obviously emotionally distressed Pistorius in court:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.