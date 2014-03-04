The 18 Best Photos From Oscar Night

John Shearer/Invision/APBrad Pitt became the Oscar pizza delivery man during the show.
The 86th annual Academy Awards were filled with photobombs, selfies, pizza, and a lot of throwbacks to “The Wizard of Oz.”
There was no big flashy beginning this year, but at three-and-a-half hours long the Academy Awards didn’t need one.
If you didn’t watch the show in its entirety, here’s what you missed.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gave the sweetest embraces to Oscar nominees Nyong'o and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Pharrell danced to his Oscar-nominated song 'Happy' along with Academy Award nominees Nyong'o and Streep.
We did enjoy seeing Brad Pitt handing out pizza to everyone from Chiwetel Ejiofor to Meryl Streep, though.
While Bette Midler was absolute perfection singing 'Wind Beneath My Wings' as a tribute to those who passed.
Matthew McConaughey had a tender moment with wife Camila Alves before accepting his Best Actor award.
Director and producer Steve McQueen jumped up and down like a little kid after '12 Years A Slave' won Best Picture.
Jennifer Lawrence and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o playfully fought over the Best Supporting Academy Award backstage.
Here are the four big winners from the night: Matthew McConaughey (Best Actor), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Lupita Nyong'o (Best Supporting Actress), and Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor).
