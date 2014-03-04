The 18 Best Photos From Oscar Night

Kirsten Acuna
Brad pitt sharing pizza oscarsJohn Shearer/Invision/APBrad Pitt became the Oscar pizza delivery man during the show.

The 86th annual Academy Awards were filled with photobombs, selfies, pizza, and a lot of throwbacks to “The Wizard of Oz.”

There was no big flashy beginning this year, but at three-and-a-half hours long the Academy Awards didn’t need one.

If you didn’t watch the show in its entirety, here’s what you missed.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o sashayed her way down the red carpet in her gorgeous Cinderella gown.

While others were gathering on the red carpet, Jennifer Lawrence was goofing around ...

... and ended up taking a spill.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gave the sweetest embraces to Oscar nominees Nyong'o and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Enter 18-time Academy Award nominee Meryl Streep.

Sorry Meryl, but Oscar red carpet glory goes to Benedict Cumberbatch for photobombing U2.

Pharrell danced to his Oscar-nominated song 'Happy' along with Academy Award nominees Nyong'o and Streep.

Check out GIFs here.

We're not sure what was more bizarre: Ellen coming out on stage dressed as a witch from Oz ...

... or handing out pizza to actors with an actual delivery boy.

We did enjoy seeing Brad Pitt handing out pizza to everyone from Chiwetel Ejiofor to Meryl Streep, though.

One thing's for sure. This selfie featuring most of the Oscar nominees was brilliant.

Jim Carrey made a barrage of silly faces made toward Best Actor nominee Bruce Dern.

While Bette Midler was absolute perfection singing 'Wind Beneath My Wings' as a tribute to those who passed.

Yes, Lupita, you rock.

Matthew McConaughey had a tender moment with wife Camila Alves before accepting his Best Actor award.

Director and producer Steve McQueen jumped up and down like a little kid after '12 Years A Slave' won Best Picture.

Jennifer Lawrence and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o playfully fought over the Best Supporting Academy Award backstage.

Here are the four big winners from the night: Matthew McConaughey (Best Actor), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Lupita Nyong'o (Best Supporting Actress), and Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor).

