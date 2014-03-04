The 18 Best Photos From Oscar Night

John Shearer/Invision/AP Brad Pitt became the Oscar pizza delivery man during the show.

The 86th annual Academy Awards were filled with photobombs, selfies, pizza, and a lot of throwbacks to “The Wizard of Oz.”

There was no big flashy beginning this year, but at three-and-a-half hours long the Academy Awards didn’t need one.

If you didn’t watch the show in its entirety, here’s what you missed.

