Here's who's going to win the 2016 Oscars based on the expert odds

The 88th Academy Awards will take place on February 28, and all bets are on.

Gold Derby has compiled a list of expert predictions on who the night’s big winners will be, and as the awards ceremony approaches, the final predictions are rolling in.

“Spotlight” was earlier projected to win best picture, but “The Revenant” has overtaken the film in bets since winning the BAFTA for best film and the Golden Globe for best drama. Its star, Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to win his first Oscar.

The race for best director is also close. Since winning the Golden Globe and BAFTA for best director, “The Revenant’s” director Alejandro G. Iñárritu has passed “Mad Max’s” George Miller.

You can find all of the odds here.

Check out who’s at the front of the race below:

Best Picture -- 'The Revenant' Kimberley French/20th Century Fox 'The Revenant' 5/6

'Spotlight' 4/1 'The Big Short' 4/1 'Mad Max: Fury Road' 66/1 'The Martian' 80/1 'Room' 80/1

'Brooklyn' 100/1 'Bridge of Spies' 100/1 Best Actor -- Leonardo DiCaprio Warner Bros. Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant' 1/10

Michael Fassbender, 'Steve Jobs' 50/1 Matt Damon, 'The Martian' 50/1 Bryan Cranston, 'Trumbo' 50/1 Eddie Redmayne, 'The Danish Girl' 66/1 Best Actress -- Brie Larson A24 Brie Larson, 'Room' 1/10 Saoirse Ronan, 'Brooklyn' 33/1 Cate Blanchett, 'Carol' 50/1 Charlotte Rampling, '45 Years' 66/1 Jennifer Lawrence, 'Joy' 80/1 Best Supporting Actor -- Sylvester Stallone Warner Bros Sylvester Stallone, 'Creed' 1/3 Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies' 13/2 Mark Ruffalo, 'Spotlight' 10/1

Christian Bale, 'The Big Short' 66/1 Tom Hardy, 'The Revenant' 66/1 Best Supporting Actress -- Alicia Vikander Focus Features Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl' 2/7

Kate Winslet, 'Steve Jobs' 13/2 Rooney Mara, 'Carol' 16/1 Jennifer Jason Leigh, 'The Hateful Eight' 66/1 Rachel McAdams, 'Spotlight' 80/1 Best Director -- Alejandro González Iñárritu, 'The Revenant' Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Alejandro González Iñárritu, 'The Revenant' 1/2

George Miller, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' 13/5 Tom McCarthy, 'Spotlight' 50/1 Adam McKay, 'The Big Short' 50/1 Lenny Abrahamson, 'Room' 100/1

