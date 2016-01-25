Here's who's most likely to win the Oscars according to the experts

The 88th Academy Awards will take place on February 28, and all bets are on.

While conversation about the Oscars has focused on the lack of minority acting nominees, oddsmakers are already digging into the likely outcomes.

Gold Derby has compiled a list of expert predictions on who the night’s big winners will be. “Spotlight” is projected to win best picture and Leonardo DiCaprio is set to win his first Oscar.

These odds are likely to change as the Oscars get closer and more experts weigh in, so we’ll update this list accordingly. You can find all of the odds here.

Check out some of the frontrunners below:

Best Picture Open Road Films 'Spotlight' 21/20 'The Revenant' 11/5 'The Big Short' 13/2 'Mad Max: Fury Road' 66/1 'The Martian' 66/1 'Room' 80/1 'Bridge of Spies' 100/1 'Brooklyn' 100/1 Best Actor Warner Bros. Leonardo DiCaprio, 'The Revenant' 1/10 Matt Damon, 'The Martian' 40/1 Michael Fassbender, 'Steve Jobs' 50/1 Bryan Cranston, 'Trumbo' 66/1 Eddie Redmayne, 'The Danish Girl' 80/1 Best Actress A24 Brie Larson, 'Room' 2/13 Saoirse Ronan, 'Brooklyn' 10/1 Cate Blanchett, 'Carol' 50/1 Charlotte Rampling, '45 Years' 66/1 Jennifer Lawrence, 'Joy' 80/1 Best Supporting Actor Warner Bros Sylvester Stallone, 'Creed' 8/13 Mark Rylance, 'Bridge of Spies' 4/1 Mark Ruffalo, 'Spotlight' 6/1 Tom Hardy, 'The Revenant' 50/1 Christian Bale, 'The Big Short' 66/1 Best Supporting Actress The Weinstein Company Rooney Mara, 'Carol' 5/4

Alicia Vikander, 'The Danish Girl' 5/4 Kate Winslet, 'Steve Jobs' 12/1 Jennifer Jason Leigh, 'The Hateful Eight' 66/1 Rachel McAdams, 'Spotlight' 80/1 Best Director Getty Images George Miller, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' 5/4 Alejandro G. Inarritu, 'The Revenant' 21/10 Tom McCarthy, 'Spotlight' 6/1 Adam McKay, 'The Big Short' 12/1 Lenny Abrahamson, 'Room' 100/1

