Check Out The Odds On The 2011 Oscar Nominations

With the Oscars this Sunday, we checked out the odds on the Oscars nominees on the prediction website InTrade.



The surest bet? Colin Firth winning Best Actor for King’s Speech — the odds on him are 94.9% for taking home the statue.

Widest open category? Best Foreign Film (unsurprisingly) — Biutiful is the lead with only a 45% chance.

And the biggest upset will be (in our opinion)? Intrade gives the King’s Speech an 81% chance at winning — but we still think the big prize will go to the Social Network — which only has a 14.1% chance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.