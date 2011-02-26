Check Out The Odds On The 2011 Oscar Nominations

With the Oscars this Sunday, we checked out the odds on the Oscars nominees on the prediction website InTrade.
The surest bet? Colin Firth winning Best Actor for King’s Speech — the odds on him are 94.9% for taking home the statue.
Widest open category? Best Foreign Film (unsurprisingly) — Biutiful is the lead with only a 45% chance.
And the biggest upset will be (in our opinion)? Intrade gives the King’s Speech an 81% chance at winning — but we still think the big prize will go to the Social Network — which only has a 14.1% chance.
127 Hours -- 0.1%
The Kids Are All Right -- 0.1%
Toy Story 3 -- 0.1%
Winter's Bone -- 0.1%
Inception -- 0.3%
The Fighter -- 0.9%
True Grit -- 0.9%
Black Swan -- 1.8%
The Social Network -- 14.1%
The King's Speech -- 81%
James Franco, 127 Hours, 0.5%
Jeff Bridges, True Grit -- 2.1%
Javier Bardem, Biutiful -- 2.3%
Jesse Eisenberg, Social Network -- 2.5%
Colin Firth, King's Speech -- 94.9%
Nicole Kidman, Rabbit Hole -- 1.7%
Jennifer Lawrence, Winter's Bone -- 2.2%
Michelle Williams, Blue Valentine -- 3.2%
Annette Bening, Kids Are All Right -- 9.0%
Natalie Portman, Black Swan -- 87.8%
John Hawkes, Winter's Bone -- Less than 0.1%
Jeremy Renner, The Town -- Less than 0.1%
Mark Ruffalo, The Kids Are All Right -- 5.7%
Geoffrey Rush, The King's Speech -- 10.5%
Christian Bale, The Fighter -- 89.9%
Jacki Weaver, Animal Kingdom -- 1.0%
Amy Adams, The Fighter -- 1.5%
Helena Bonham Carter, The King's Speech -- 10.0%
Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit -- 29.4%
Melissa Leo, The Fighter -- 68.7%
Dogtooth -- 1.0%
Outside the Law -- 1.1%
Incendies -- 27.5%
In a Better World -- 30.6%
Biutiful -- 45.0%
David O. Russell, The Fighter -- 0.8%
Joel & Ethan Coen, True Grit -- 0.9%
Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan -- 1.9%
Tom Hooper, King's Speech -- 37.8%
David Fincher, Social Network -- 62.9%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.