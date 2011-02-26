Check Out The Odds On The 2011 Oscar Nominations

Ujala Sehgal
Oscar statues

With the Oscars this Sunday, we checked out the odds on the Oscars nominees on the prediction website InTrade.

The surest bet? Colin Firth winning Best Actor for King’s Speech — the odds on him are 94.9% for taking home the statue.

Widest open category? Best Foreign Film (unsurprisingly) — Biutiful is the lead with only a 45% chance.

And the biggest upset will be (in our opinion)? Intrade gives the King’s Speech an 81% chance at winning — but we still think the big prize will go to the Social Network — which only has a 14.1% chance.

Best Picture

127 Hours -- 0.1%

The Kids Are All Right -- 0.1%

Toy Story 3 -- 0.1%

Winter's Bone -- 0.1%

Inception -- 0.3%

The Fighter -- 0.9%

True Grit -- 0.9%

Black Swan -- 1.8%

The Social Network -- 14.1%

The King's Speech -- 81%

Best Actor

James Franco, 127 Hours, 0.5%

Jeff Bridges, True Grit -- 2.1%

Javier Bardem, Biutiful -- 2.3%

Jesse Eisenberg, Social Network -- 2.5%

Colin Firth, King's Speech -- 94.9%

Best Actress

Nicole Kidman, Rabbit Hole -- 1.7%

Jennifer Lawrence, Winter's Bone -- 2.2%

Michelle Williams, Blue Valentine -- 3.2%

Annette Bening, Kids Are All Right -- 9.0%

Natalie Portman, Black Swan -- 87.8%

Best Supporting Actor

John Hawkes, Winter's Bone -- Less than 0.1%

Jeremy Renner, The Town -- Less than 0.1%

Mark Ruffalo, The Kids Are All Right -- 5.7%

Geoffrey Rush, The King's Speech -- 10.5%

Christian Bale, The Fighter -- 89.9%

Best Supporting Actress

Jacki Weaver, Animal Kingdom -- 1.0%

Amy Adams, The Fighter -- 1.5%

Helena Bonham Carter, The King's Speech -- 10.0%

Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit -- 29.4%

Melissa Leo, The Fighter -- 68.7%

Best Foreign Language Film

Dogtooth -- 1.0%

Outside the Law -- 1.1%

Incendies -- 27.5%

In a Better World -- 30.6%

Biutiful -- 45.0%

Best Director

David O. Russell, The Fighter -- 0.8%

Joel & Ethan Coen, True Grit -- 0.9%

Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan -- 1.9%

Tom Hooper, King's Speech -- 37.8%

David Fincher, Social Network -- 62.9%

