The Early Roles Played By This Year's Oscar Nominees And Winners

Photo: MTV screencap
This year’s Academy Awards nominees weren’t always red carpet stars.Before they were chasing Oscar gold, Naomi Watts starred in ’80s commercials, Bradley Cooper appeared on a hit HBO series, and Christoph Waltz strongly resembled Ryan Gosling while starring in German television shows and films.
From “Law and Order” to “Fruit of the Looms” commercials, see where this year’s top stars in Hollywood started out.
She starred in commercials throughout the '80s including one for Tampax and another where she turned down a date with Tom Cruise.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.