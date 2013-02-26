The Early Roles Played By This Year's Oscar Nominees And Winners

Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence starred in a series of MTV promos before her film debut.

Photo: MTV screencap

This year’s Academy Awards nominees weren’t always red carpet stars.Before they were chasing Oscar gold, Naomi Watts starred in ’80s commercials, Bradley Cooper appeared on a hit HBO series, and Christoph Waltz strongly resembled Ryan Gosling while starring in German television shows and films.



From “Law and Order” to “Fruit of the Looms” commercials, see where this year’s top stars in Hollywood started out.

