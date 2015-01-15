Watch The Oscar Nominations Live Here

The 87th annual Oscar nominations will be announced Thursday morning in two parts at 8:30 a.m. and 8:38 a.m. on ABC.

If you’re not near a TV to watch, the Academy is live streaming the event on YouTube.

Chris Pine and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will present 13 nomination categories while “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuarón and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams will present 11 categories.

We’ll have coverage of all the Oscar nominations as they’re announced.

Tune in and watch below. A global live stream is available on the Oscar site here.

