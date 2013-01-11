Watch The Oscar Nominations Live Stream

Just 30 minutes from now, Oscar host Seth MacFarlane and actress Emma Stone will announce the 85th annual Academy Award nominations honouring this year’s best in film.



The nominations will be announced live from Los Angeles at 5:30 AM (PST).

MacFarlane will be the first Oscar host to make the announcement since 1972. With up to 10 movies nominated for the big Best Picture prize, there are sure to be at least a few surprises in the mix.

Stay tuned in 3, 2, 1 …

