Here are all the 2017 Oscar nominees

The Oscars set the conversation about the best of the year in movies. On Tuesday morning, the Academy is releasing its list of nominees for the 2017 awards show. Here are the nominees, updated as they come out:

Best Lead Actor

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain “Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.