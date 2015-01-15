LIVE: The Oscar Nominations Revealed!

Happy Oscar Thursday!
Chris Pine Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, director Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”), and J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) will announce this year’s nominees at 8:30 a.m. at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.
If you want to watch along, check out the live stream, here.
Neil Patrick Harris will host the 87th annual Academy Awards Sun., Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We’ll be updating this post live with the full list of nominees.
Best Picture:
American Sniper
Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Best Actor:
Steve Carell
Bradley Cooper
Benedict Cumberbatch
Michael Keaton
Eddie Redmayne
Best Actress:
Marion Cotillard
Felicity Jones
Julianne Moore
Rosamund Pike
Reese Witherspoon
Best Supporting Actress:
Patricia Arquette
Laura Dern
Kiera Knightley
Emma Stone
Meryl Streep
Best Supporting Actor:
Robert Duvall
Ethan Hawke
Edward Norton
Mark Ruffalo
J.K. Simmons
Best Director:
Richard Linklater
Alejandro Gonzalez Innirutu
Wes Anderson
Bennett Miller
Best Original Screenplay:
Birdman
Boyhood
FoxCatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Nightcrawler
Best Animated Feature Film:
Big Hero 6
BoxTrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Tale of Princess Kaguya
Song of the Sea
Best Documentary Feature:
Citizen Four
Finding Vivian Maier
Last Days in Vietnam
The Salt of the Earth
Best Original Song:
Everything is Awesome
Glory
Grateful
I’m Not Going to Miss You
Lost Stars
