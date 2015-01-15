LIVE: The Oscar Nominations Revealed!

Oscars J.J. Abrams and director Alfonso Cuarón

Happy Oscar Thursday!

Chris Pine Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, director Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”), and J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) will announce this year’s nominees at 8:30 a.m. at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.

If you want to watch along, check out the live stream, here.

Neil Patrick Harris will host the 87th annual Academy Awards Sun., Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

We’ll be updating this post live with the full list of nominees.

Best Picture:

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash

Best Actor:

Steve Carell

Bradley Cooper

Benedict Cumberbatch

Michael Keaton

Eddie Redmayne

Best Actress:

Marion Cotillard

Felicity Jones

Julianne Moore

Rosamund Pike

Reese Witherspoon

Best Supporting Actress:

Patricia Arquette

Laura Dern

Kiera Knightley

Emma Stone

Meryl Streep

Best Supporting Actor:

Robert Duvall

Ethan Hawke

Edward Norton

Mark Ruffalo

J.K. Simmons

Best Director:

Richard Linklater

Alejandro Gonzalez Innirutu

Wes Anderson

Bennett Miller

Best Original Screenplay:

Birdman

Boyhood

FoxCatcher

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Nightcrawler

Best Animated Feature Film:

Big Hero 6

BoxTrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Song of the Sea

Best Documentary Feature:

Citizen Four

Finding Vivian Maier

Last Days in Vietnam

The Salt of the Earth

Best Original Song:

Everything is Awesome

Glory

Grateful

I’m Not Going to Miss You

Lost Stars

