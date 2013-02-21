Everything You Need To Know About The Biggest Awards On Oscar Night

Hollywood’s biggest night is Sunday, and if you’re not familiar with all of the Oscar nominees by now, we’ve made a quick cheat sheet for when you’re filling out your final ballot.
Here’s a quick refresher along with who’s being predicted to come away the big winners Sunday night.
Note, we haven’t picked the winner for every category. We’ve settled for the top awards of the night.
Best Picture
Photo: Warner Bros.
“Amour”
“Argo”
“Beasts of the Southern Wild”
“Django Unchained”
“Les Misérables”
“Life of Pi”
“Lincoln”
“Silver Linings Playbook”
“Zero Dark 30”
Currently, the favourite to win is “Argo.” Ben Affleck’s secret CIA-operation to rescue six American diplomats in Iran has already took home the top awards at the Critics Choice Awards and the SAGs.
What everyone’s saying will win:
Fox News: “Argo”
The Daily Beast: “Argo”
TIME: “Lincoln”
Vulture: “Argo”
Entertainment Weekly: “Argo”
Best Director
Michael Haneke, “Amour”
Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
David O. Russell, “Silver Lining’s Playbook”
Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
There’s no clear cut winner for Best Director. Goliath Spielberg is looking for his third win after “Saving Private Ryan” and “Schindler’s List” while Ang Lee hopes to make “Life of Pi” his second win as director after “Brokeback Mountain.” However, David O. Russell’s “Silver Lining Playbook” could steal the spotlight.
Who everyone’s saying will win:
Fox News: Ang Lee
The Daily Beast: Split — David O. Russell and Steven Spielberg
TIME: Steven Spielberg
Vulture: Steven Spielberg
EW: Ang Lee
Best Actor
Photo: Sony / Columbia Pictures screencap
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Hugh Jackman, “Les Misérables”
Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Daniel Day-Lewis is the favourite to win for his portrayal of the 16th president in “Lincoln.” This would be Day-Lewis’ third Oscar win after he took home the Best Actor for 2007’s “There Will Be Blood” and “My Left Foot” (1989).
Who everyone’s saying will win:
Fox News: Daniel Day-Lewis
The Daily Beast: Daniel Day-Lewis
TIME: Daniel Day-Lewis
EW: Daniel Day-Lewis
Vulture: Daniel Day-Lewis
Best Actress
The Weinstein Company / Sony, Columbia Pictures
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark 30”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”
Quevenzhané Wallis, “Beasts Of The Southern Wild”
Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”
It’s a battle between Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark 30”) and Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”). Chastain was previously nominated last year for Actress in a Supporting role in “The Help.” At 22, this is Lawrence’s second Oscar nomination in a leading role after 2010’s “Winter Bone.” Lawrence won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy earlier this year while Chastain took home the award for Best Actress.
Who everyone’s saying will win:
Fox News: Emmanuelle Riva
The Daily Beast: Jennifer Lawrence
TIME: Jessica Chastain
EW: Jennifer Lawrence
Vulture: Jennifer Lawrence
Actor in a Supporting Role
Photo: The Weinstein Company, Buena Vista
Alan Arkin, “Argo”
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln” The race for best supporting actor will be one of the tightest. Critics are split right down the middle between both Robert De Niro and Tommy Lee Jones.
De Niro’s last Oscar win was in 1981 for “Raging Bull.” This would mark his third win. Jones is looking for his second win after ’93’s supporting Oscar for “The Fugitive.” However, Christoph Waltz is also seeking his second win after 2009’s “Inglorious Basterds.”
What everyone’s saying will win:
Fox News: Robert De Niro
The Daily Beast: split — Tommy Lee Jones / Robert De Niro
TIME: Tommy Lee Jones
EW: Robert De Niro
Vulture: Tommy Lee Jones
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, “The Master”
Sally Field, “Lincoln”
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”
Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”
Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Anyone who has heard Anne Hathaway’s rendition of “I Dreamed A Dream” in “Les Mis” has locked the actress as a shoo-in to win.
Who everyone’s saying will win:
Fox News: Anne Hathaway
The Daily Beast: Anne Hathaway
TIME: Anne Hathaway
EW: Anne Hathaway
Vulture: Anne Hathaway
Of course, those are only the top five categories everyone is talking about. Reacquaint yourself with all of this year’s nominees HERE.
The 85th Academy Awards air Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.
