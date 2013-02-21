Everything You Need To Know About The Biggest Awards On Oscar Night

Hollywood’s biggest night is Sunday, and if you’re not familiar with all of the Oscar nominees by now, we’ve made a quick cheat sheet for when you’re filling out your final ballot.



Here’s a quick refresher along with who’s being predicted to come away the big winners Sunday night.

Note, we haven’t picked the winner for every category. We’ve settled for the top awards of the night.

Best Picture

Photo: Warner Bros.

“Amour”

“Argo”

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”

“Django Unchained”

“Les Misérables”

“Life of Pi”

“Lincoln”

“Silver Linings Playbook”

“Zero Dark 30”

Currently, the favourite to win is “Argo.” Ben Affleck’s secret CIA-operation to rescue six American diplomats in Iran has already took home the top awards at the Critics Choice Awards and the SAGs.

What everyone’s saying will win:

Fox News: “Argo”

The Daily Beast: “Argo”

TIME: “Lincoln”

Vulture: “Argo”

Entertainment Weekly: “Argo”

Best Director