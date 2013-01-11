The 13 Most Surprising Stories From The Oscar Nominations

The Academy likes Ben Affleck’s movies — they just don’t like him.

Photo: Getty

On Thursday, Oscar host Seth MacFarlane and actress Emma Stone arose at 5:30 AM to announce who made 2013’s list of Oscar contenders.As the comedic pair read the nominees, we couldn’t help but notice the A-list names that were left out of this year’s top honours in film.



Somewhere in Hollywood, Ben Affleck probably reacted like this when he wasn’t nominated for Best Director for his passion project, “Argo” — although the film did get a Best Picture nod.

But Affleck was in good company, as many top Hollywood talents were also majorly snubbed by the Academy, while Steven Spielberg was celebrated.

