8 comic-book movies that have broken through at the Oscars, including 'Joker' and 'Black Panther'

“Joker” landed the most Oscar nominations of any movie on Monday with 11, including best picture.

It comes a year after “Black Panther” became the first comic-book movie to be nominated for best picture.

The two movies might hint at a brighter future for the genre at the Oscars, but they’re not the first to gain major nominations.

Comic-book movies are slowly breaking through at the Oscars.

Over a decade after 2008’s “The Dark Knight” infamously lost out on a best-picture nomination, another movie featuring Batman’s greatest foe, The Joker, landed the most nominations of any movie.

“Joker,” the R-rated origin movie directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, was nominated for 11 Oscars on Monday, including best picture. It comes a year after Marvel’s “Black Panther” scored seven nominations, including best picture, and won three, the first wins for Marvel Studios.

“Joker” and “Black Panther,” which both grossed over $US1 billion worldwide, have carved out new paths for comic-book movies at the Oscars. Plenty of superhero movies have gained nominations in technical categories like visual effects throughout the years, but these two movies might hint at a brighter future for the genre during awards season.

Still, while comic-book movies hadn’t been nominated for best picture prior to “Black Panther,” some had been nominated for other major categories like screenplay, animated feature, or in acting categories.

They include last year’s best animated-feature winner, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and movies general audiences may not know are based on comic books, such as the 2005 crime drama, “A History of Violence,” which is based on a 1997 graphic novel by John Wagner and Vince Locke.

Below are eight comic-book movies that have broken through in major ways at the Oscars:

“Joker” (2019)

Warner Bros. ‘Joker’

Number of nominations: 11

Nominations included: Picture, director – Todd Phillips, actor -Joaquin Phoenix, adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, original score, film editing, sound mixing, sound editing

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: “It’s hard to say if the muddle ‘Joker’ makes of itself arises from confusion or cowardice, but the result is less a depiction of nihilism than a story about nothing.” – New York Times

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)

Sony Pictures

Number of nominations: 1 (1 win)

Nominations included: Animated feature (won)

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “The delights of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ bring a newfound sense of joy and playfulness to the beloved character.” – Tribune News Service

“Black Panther” (2018)

Disney/Marvel Studios

Number of nominations: 7 (3 wins)

Nominations included: Picture, production design (won), costume design (won), original score (won), original song, sound editing, sound mixing

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “Whether or not this is the best film Marvel Studios has made to date – and it is clearly in the discussion – it is by far the most thought-provoking.” –The Atlantic

“Logan” (2017)

Fox

Number of nominations: 1

Nominations included: Adapted screenplay

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “Make no mistake, Logan earns its tears. If Jackman and Stewart are serious about this being their mutual X-Men swan song, they could not have crafted a more heartfelt valedictory.” – Rolling Stone

“Big Hero 6” (2014)

Disney Animation

Number of nominations: 1 (1 win)

Nominations included: Animated feature (won)

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “Big Hero 6, the first Marvel comic book to get a Walt Disney makeover, is a beguiling kids movie. It is also a beauty to behold for its skillful digital animation in 3D.” – Toronto Sun

“The Dark Knight” (2008)

Warner Bros.

Number of nominations: 8 (2 wins)

Nominations included: Supporting actor – Heath Ledger (won), sound editing (won), film editing, cinematography, art direction, makeup, sound mixing, visual effects

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Christopher Nolan wanted to make an action movie that was different from other action movies – darker, more twisted, more despairing, more bleak – and he has mostly succeeded in this latest Batman instalment. He can thank Ledger for a lot of that.” – San Francisco Chronicle

“A History of Violence” (2005)

New Line

Number of nominations: 2

Nominations included: Supporting actor – William Hurt, adapted screenplay

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: “Cronenberg isn’t engaging in parody or irony. Nor is he nihilistically pandering to our worst impulses: the filmmaking is too measured and too intelligent. He implicitly respects us and our responses, even when those responses are silly or disturbing.” – Chicago Reader

“Dick Tracy” (1990)

Touchstone Pictures

Number of nominations: 7 (3 wins)

Nominations included: Supporting actor – Al Pacino, art direction/set decoration (won), makeup (won), original song (won), cinematography, costume design, sound

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: “Beatty and his team of collaborators have heightened the vibrantly tawdry urban night world of Chester Gould’s classic comic strip.” – Entertainment Weekly

