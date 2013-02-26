15 Photos That Defined Oscar Night

Kirsten Acuna
jennifer lawrence bradley cooperJennifer Lawrence joked around on the Oscar red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

Last night’s Oscar awards carried on for a lengthy three-and-a-half hours. If you turned away, or tuned out before the marathon event was over, you may have missed an Oscar-worthy moment on or off stage.

Jennifer Lawrence fell during the show, Sandra Bullock made a GIF-worthy face while presenting, and Ben Affleck was brought to tears by the end of the night.

Charlize Theron was one of the first actresses on the red carpet to stun with a short cut and a white Dior Couture.

Kristen Stewart hobbled around on crutches off the Oscar stage.

Seth MacFarlane's 20 minute opening montage was filled with William Shatner, a song about star's cleavage, and peaked with him kissing Sally Field.

Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron were captured dancing during Seth MacFarlane's extra-long monologue from backstage.

George Clooney was tossed a small bottle of whiskey from host MacFarlane.

Sandra Bullock's face as she struggled to open an Oscar envelope.

Jennifer Lawrence gracefully fell while walking to accept the Best Actress Oscar.

Watch her acceptance speech and stumble here.

Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis embraced after his third Best Actor Oscar win.

Watch his speech here.

And, Lawrence and Hathaway were caught laughing after their Oscar wins backstage.

Now, that you're caught up with the night's best moments ...

