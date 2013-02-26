15 Photos That Defined Oscar Night

Photo: Getty Images
Last night’s Oscar awards carried on for a lengthy three-and-a-half hours. If you turned away, or tuned out before the marathon event was over, you may have missed an Oscar-worthy moment on or off stage.
Jennifer Lawrence fell during the show, Sandra Bullock made a GIF-worthy face while presenting, and Ben Affleck was brought to tears by the end of the night.
Charlize Theron was one of the first actresses on the red carpet to stun with a short cut and a white Dior Couture.
Seth MacFarlane's 20 minute opening montage was filled with William Shatner, a song about star's cleavage, and peaked with him kissing Sally Field.
Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron were captured dancing during Seth MacFarlane's extra-long monologue from backstage.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.