Here are 40 Oscar-nominated movies you can stream right now

Anjelica Oswald
Mad max fury roadWarner Bros.‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

The 88th annual Academy Awards are less than a month away.

If you’re hoping to catch up with some of the big Oscar contenders before the ceremony, you can head to the movie theatre to catch some that are showing, like Leonardo DiCaprio’s “The Revenant.”

Or you could stay home. Luckily, some of the other nominees are available — or will soon be available — on streaming services.

Here are all of the Oscar nominees you can stream, rent, or buy online before the Oscars on February 28:

'Bridge of Spies'

20th Century Fox

Nominated: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, and best film editing.

Rent/buy: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video, YouTube

'Mad Max: Fury Road'

YouTube / Warner Bros

Nominated: Best picture, best director, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best production design, best cinematography, best makeup and hairstyling, best costume design, best film editing, and best visual effects

Stream: HBO

Rent/buy: Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video, YouTube

'The Martian'

Fox

Nominated: Best picture, best actor, best adapted screenplay, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best production design, and best visual effects

Rent/buy: Amazon video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

'Spotlight'

Open Road Films

Nominated: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, and best film editing

Rent/buy: iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube

'Steve Jobs'

Universal

Nominated: Best actor and best supporting actress

Rent/buy: iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube

'Ex Machina'

A24

Nominated: Best original screenplay and best visual effects

Stream: Amazon Prime

Rent/buy: Google Play, YouTube, iTunes

'Straight Outta Compton'

Jaimie Trueblood

Nominated: Best original screenplay

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes

'Inside Out'

Pixar

Nominated: Best animated feature film and best original screenplay

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

'Shaun the Sheep Movie'

StudioCanal

Nominated: Best animated feature film

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes

'Amy'

Altitude Film Distribution

Nominated: Best documentary feature

Stream: Amazon Prime

Rent/buy: Google Play, YouTube, iTunes

'Cartel Land'

The Orchard

Nominated: Best documentary feature

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes

'The Look of Silence'

Nominated: Best documentary feature

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes

'What Happened, Miss Simone?'

Netflix

Nominated: Best documentary feature

Stream: Netflix

'Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom'

Netflix

Nominated: Best documentary feature

Stream: Netflix

'Chau, Beyond the Lines'

7th Art Releasing

Nominated: Best documentary -- short subject

Stream: Netflix

'Last Day of Freedom'

Netflix

Nominated: Best documentary -- short subject

Stream: Netflix

'Ave Maria'

Incognito Films

Nominated: Best live action short film

Rent/buy: iTunes

(February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): Google Play, Amazon Video

'World of Tomorrow'

Nominated: Best animated short film

Stream: Netflix

Rent/buy: (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'Sicario'

YouTube/Lionsgate

Nominated: Best original score, best sound editing, and best cinematography

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

'Fifty Shades of Grey'

YouTube / Universal Pictures
Fifty Shades Of Grey

Nominated: Best original song

Stream: HBO

Buy/rent: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

'Racing Extinction'

Oceanic Preservation Society/Discovery Channel

Nominated: Best original song

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

'The Hunting Ground'

The Weinstein Company

Nominated: Best original song

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes

'Spectre'

Sony

Nominated: Best original song

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes

'The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared'

Buena Vista International

Nominated: Best makeup and hairstyling

Stream: Amazon Prime

Rent/Buy: Google Play, YouTube, iTunes

'Cinderella'

Nominated: Best costume design

Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

'Room'

A24

Nominated: Best picture, best director, best actress, and best adapted screenplay

Rent/buy (February 16): iTunes, Amazon Video

'Trumbo'

Bleecker Street

Nominated: Best actor

Rent/buy (February 16): Amazon Video, iTunes

'Creed'

Warner Bros.

Nominated: Best supporting actor

Rent/buy (February 16): Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes

'The Danish Girl'

Focus Features

Nominated: Best actor

Rent/buy (February 16): Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes

'Theeb'

MAD Solutions

Nominated: Best foreign language film

Rent/buy (February 19): Amazon Video, iTunes

'Brooklyn'

Fox Searchlight

Nominated: Best picture, best actress, and best adapted screenplay

Rent/buy (February 23): iTunes

'The Big Short'

Paramount Pictures

Nominated: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best adapted screenplay, and best film editing

Rent/buy (February 23): iTunes

'Stutterer'

Bare Golly Films

Nominated: Best live action short film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'Day One'

AFI

Nominated: Best live action short film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'Everything Will Be OK'

aug&ohr medien

Nominated: Best live action short film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'Shok'

Ouat Media

Nominated: Best live action short film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'Sanjay's Super Team'

Disney/Pixar

Nominated: Best animated film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'Prologue'

Richard Williams and Imogen Sutton

Nominated: Best animated film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'We Can't Live Without Cosmos'

Melnitsa Animation Studios

Nominated: Best animated film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

'Bear Story'

Punkrobot Studio

Nominated: Best animated film

Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video

