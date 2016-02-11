Here are 40 Oscar-nominated movies you can stream right now

The 88th annual Academy Awards are less than a month away.
If you’re hoping to catch up with some of the big Oscar contenders before the ceremony, you can head to the movie theatre to catch some that are showing, like Leonardo DiCaprio’s “The Revenant.”
Or you could stay home. Luckily, some of the other nominees are available — or will soon be available — on streaming services.
Here are all of the Oscar nominees you can stream, rent, or buy online before the Oscars on February 28:
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Nominated: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, and best film editing.
Rent/buy: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video, YouTube
Nominated: Best picture, best director, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best production design, best cinematography, best makeup and hairstyling, best costume design, best film editing, and best visual effects
Stream: HBO
Rent/buy: Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video, YouTube
Nominated: Best picture, best actor, best adapted screenplay, best sound editing, best sound mixing, best production design, and best visual effects
Rent/buy: Amazon video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube
Nominated: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best original screenplay, and best film editing
Rent/buy: iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube
Nominated: Best actor and best supporting actress
Rent/buy: iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube
Nominated: Best original screenplay and best visual effects
Stream: Amazon Prime
Rent/buy: Google Play, YouTube, iTunes
Nominated: Best original screenplay
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes
Nominated: Best animated feature film and best original screenplay
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube
Nominated: Best documentary feature
Stream: Amazon Prime
Rent/buy: Google Play, YouTube, iTunes
Nominated: Best documentary feature
Stream: Netflix
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes
Nominated: Best live action short film
Rent/buy: iTunes
(February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best animated short film
Stream: Netflix
Rent/buy: (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best original score, best sound editing, and best cinematography
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube
Nominated: Best original song
Stream: HBO
Buy/rent: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube
Nominated: Best original song
Rent/buy: Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube
Nominated: Best makeup and hairstyling
Stream: Amazon Prime
Rent/Buy: Google Play, YouTube, iTunes
Nominated: Best picture, best director, best actress, and best adapted screenplay
Rent/buy (February 16): iTunes, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best supporting actor
Rent/buy (February 16): Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes
Nominated: Best picture, best actress, and best adapted screenplay
Rent/buy (February 23): iTunes
Nominated: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best adapted screenplay, and best film editing
Rent/buy (February 23): iTunes
Nominated: Best live action short film
Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best live action short film
Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best live action short film
Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best live action short film
Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best animated film
Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best animated film
Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Nominated: Best animated film
Rent/buy (February 23, as part of a shorts compilation): iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.