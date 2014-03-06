Oscar Mayer Has Created A Device To Turn Your IPhone Into A Bacon-Scented Alarm Clock

Oscar Meyer Oscar Mayer’s Wake Up and Smell the Bacon device.

It appears Oscar Mayer has reached the pinnacle of technological innovation.

The meat producer said Wednesday it has created a small device that, when plugged into the headphone jack of an iPhone, emits the sound and smell of sizzling bacon on demand. People can then set an alarm inside an Oscar Meyer-created mobile app to wake up to the smell of bacon every morning.

Since the Wake Up and Smell the Bacon device won’t be sold in stores, the only way to receive one of a limited number of the devices is to fill out an application at wakeupandsmellthebacon.com. Applicants who are not chosen to receive the device will still be able to download an iPhone app that allows them to set an alarm to the sound of a sizzling pan, without the bacon smell.

“With nearly two million mentions of #bacon on Instagram, it seems people never get tired of bacon. That’s why our team decided to develop a device to give folks what they long for most,” said Tom Bick, senior director of integrated marketing and advertising at Oscar Mayer. “As the category leader, Oscar Mayer is thrilled to bring the first-ever, bacon-scented mobile device to market, giving bacon aficionados a new reason to welcome their morning alarm clocks.”

Here is an epic video Oscar Mayer and digital marketing agency 360i made to promote the app:

