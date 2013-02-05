Oscar Nominees Got All Dressed Up For The Academy Awards Luncheon [Photos]

Aly Weisman
Jessica Chastain Kathryn Bigelow Megan Ellison Oscar Luncheon 2013

Photo: Getty

Oscar nominees like Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Monday for the 85th annual Academy Awards nominations luncheon.The lunch is one of the highest-profile get-togethers for Oscar nominees before the awards themselves on February 24 and everyone got all dolled up.

See inside the Oscar Nominations Luncheon.

Tim Burton showed off his latest accessory: a sling.

Lucasfilm co-chair Kathleen Kennedy even made an appearance at the luncheon.

Inside the luncheon, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg were seated at Ben Affleck's table.

And here's a group shot of all of the 85th annual Academy Award nominated actors.

The luncheon wasn't as wild as this weekend's Super Bowl parties ...

Inside the star-studded Super Bowl parties in New Orleans >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.