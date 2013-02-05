Oscar Nominees Got All Dressed Up For The Academy Awards Luncheon [Photos]

Photo: Getty

Oscar nominees like Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman gathered at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Monday for the 85th annual Academy Awards nominations luncheon.The lunch is one of the highest-profile get-togethers for Oscar nominees before the awards themselves on February 24 and everyone got all dolled up.



See inside the Oscar Nominations Luncheon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.