Here's why Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac is the best actor of our generation

Thanks to his performance as pilot Poe Dameron in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” the world is finally getting to know actor Oscar Isaac. However, he’s been giving amazing performances since long before he was cast in “Star Wars.”

In fact, people have called Isaac one of the best actors of our generation, comparing him to both Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

He deserves the hype.

Isaac can do just about anything. He is a trained musician, which helped him in his breakthrough performance as a folk singer in “Inside Llewyn Davis,” as he sang and played guitar better than most professional musicians. He also has range. He can play quiet and reserved, like in “A Most Violent Year,” or straight up goofy, as seen in “Ex Machina.”

Despite disappearing for a majority of the “Star Wars” movie, Poe Dameron is still one of the most talked about new characters, which is mostly thanks to Isaac’s charisma.

Isaac will play the villain in the upcoming “X-Men: Apocalypse,” which will be out in the theatres this summer. He has already stolen the show, and we have only seen one trailer.

This past Sunday, Isaac won his first major award. He was named Best Actor for his performance in HBO miniseries “Show Me a Hero.” It is most likely the first of many more to come.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.